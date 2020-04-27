Coronavirus Takes Toll On Meat Producers

Head of Tyson Foods warns "the food supply chain is breaking" as more meat processing plants close due to COVID-19 infections.

(NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic is taking an increasing toll on the nation’s meat suppliers.

The head of Tyson Foods warns in a full page newspaper ad “the food supply chain is breaking” as meat processing plants across the country are being hit by coronavirus outbreaks and forced to shut down.

Tyson says millions of pounds of meat will disappear from store shelves until its plants can reopen safely.

Last week Tyson’s largest pork plant announced it was suspending operations indefinitely after nearly 200 workers there fell ill.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YhmAKt

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: