Coronavirus: States Move To Reopen As U.S. Passes 90,000 Deaths

Nearly every states has begun easing COVID-19 restrictions. Now health officials are watching for a spike in infections.

(NBC News) The march toward reopening is picking up pace, with nearly every U.S. state loosening COVID-19 restrictions to some degree.

Many restaurants and bars saw crowds outside this weekend, and beaches were packed from coast to coast.

Still, top experts warn it may be happening too soon.

“When you interact with people – its a simple fact – that you’re gonna get more cases,” says Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The key will be keeping that pace of cases to a level that hospitals can deal with.”

With the medical community bracing for what’s next, Colorado and Georgia have not seen dramatic jumps in coronavirus cases after taking steps to reopen, but Texas had its single highest spike on Saturday. Gyms and offices reopened there Monday.

