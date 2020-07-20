Coronavirus Relief: Trump Threatens Veto

President Trump says he's considering a veto of any coronavirus relief bill that does not contain another payroll tax cut.

(NBC News) President Trump is threatening to veto the next coronavirus relief bill being considered by Congress.

Republicans have backed a trillion dollar plan that includes money for schools and child care, lawsuit protections for businesses and another round of $1,200 checks to Americans.

Mr. Trump told Fox News Sunday he wants more.

“I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” the president said.



Republicans are at odds over what to include in their bill.



Democrats had approved a $3 trillion plan.



Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3jlciko