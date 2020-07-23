Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Alaskan Fishing Fleet

85 crew members from the American Triumph have been isolated on shore after testing positive for COVID-19.

(KTUU/NBC News) Dozens of crew members on an Alaskan fishing boat are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The American Triumph docked in Seward on Wednesday after 85 American Seafood crew members tested positive.

The crew members were then taken to Anchorage by bus.

The Department of Health and Social Services says the American Triumph anchored in Seaward due to the challenges of docking at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.

Outbreaks have also been reported on two other American Seafood vessels.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3f1x99f

More from MyHighPlains.com: