Coronavirus: One Million U.S. Cases, 57,000 Deaths

As U.S. cases of COVID-19 top one million, with tens of thousands now dead, the White House is pushing new testing strategies.

(NBC News) The battle against the coronavirus pandemic has passed another sobering milestone. More than one million cases have now been confirmed in the United States, along with more than 57,000 deaths.

As states begin reopening, many without following White House guidelines, an influential model is increasing its projected death toll, saying 74,000 Americans may die by August.

With broad agreement more testing is crucial, the Trump administration is rolling out a blueprint that calls for governors to bump screenings up to at least two percent of each state’s population every month.

President Trump is also considering mandating testing for passengers on international flights arriving in the United States.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing President Trump to use his authority to make sure there are enough materials for the testing.

“Why don’t we need a national regime to make sure that the manufacturing and supply chains work? The states can’t do it,” Schumer says.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KGPb3R

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: