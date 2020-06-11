Coronavirus model predicts nearly 170k deaths by October

IHME now projects 170,000 US coronavirus deaths by October, with uptick in daily deaths in September

(CNN) — The coronavirus still poses a serious threat.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts a second wave will start in mid-September.

Researchers there also forecast nearly 170,000 deaths by October.

Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the IHME, says he hopes their information is “Proven wrong by the swift actions governments and individuals take to reduce transmission.”

The model is based on data through June 6th.

Health officials say there’s been some spikes in some states due to eased restrictions and recent protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd death.

Americans are advised to continue wear masks, wash hands often and to maintain social distance.

There are currently more than two-million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

