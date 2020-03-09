Coronavirus-Infected Cruise Ship Docks In San Francisco

Ship carrying 3,500 passengers, including 21 suffering from coronavirus, docks in San Francisco; stock market plummets as new U.S. cases continue to rise.

(NBC News) A cruise ship held off the California coast for days after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus has docked in San Francisco

Those suffering from the deadly virus are being hospitalized; the remaining 3,500 people on board are being taken to military bases where they will be held in quarantine for at least 14 days.

Across the country schools are being closed, sporting events, conferences and other gatherings are being canceled in affected areas. Health officials are urging everyone to wash their hands regularly and limit personal contact.

So far more than 600 patients have tested positive for the virus in 33 states and the District of Columbia, where there have even been discussions about whether to close the Capitol.

“We want to take precautions, we want prevention but we don’t want panic,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday.



Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar, Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz are self-quarantining after shaking hands with someone who tested positive at the recent CPAC conference.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3cMr4NG

More from MyHighPlains.com: