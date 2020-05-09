Coronavirus Hits The White House: Second Aide Tests Positive

Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second White House staffer diagnosed in as many days.

Katie Miller, Vice President Pence’s press secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is also the wife of Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie,” Trump said during a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House. “She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me, spent some time with the vice president. So she tested positive out of the blue.”

Miller’s diagnosis comes just one day after a personal valet to President Trump, a military staffer who serves the president his meals, also tested positive.

The White House says it is stepping up precautions to protect Mr. Trump.

