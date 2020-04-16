Coronavirus Frustration: Stay-At-Home Orders Under Fire

Conservatives rally against Michigan's strict stay-at-home social distancing orders as doctors and scientists continue to warn social distancing is the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(NBC News) Frustration and cabin fever boiled over in Lansing, Michigan Wednesday as the Michigan Conservative Coalition gathered to protest the state’s strict coronavirus stay-at-home order.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster,” said coalition spokeswoman Meshawn Maddock.

They call the quarantine effort a violation of civil liberties.

Lawmakers say it’s a matter of life and death.

“I’ve been in my house for 31 days, alone, no human interaction, because you lead by leading,” says Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. “I’m frustrated, but you’ve got to do what you’ve go to do right now because we don’t want people to die.”

From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak doctors and scientists have stressed a key to stopping the spread of the virus is staying home and staying apart, but five states do not have statewide orders in place, including South Dakota.

A Centers for Disease Control quick response team is now on the ground in Sioux Falls after more than 430 employees at a meat processing plant there tested positive for COVID-19.

The back-and-forth over social distancing comes as governors in several states discuss how and when they can eventually begin to ease restrictions, with most acknowledging that’s still weeks away.

