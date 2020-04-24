Coronavirus: Front Line Health Workers & The Mental Toll

Those working hardest to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are putting more than their own physical health at risk. They're also more likely to suffer mental health consequences.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all health care workers are putting not only their physical well-being at risk, but also their mental well-being.

Their fight against the virus is frequently compounded by lack of treatments, testing and ventilators.



“They want the tools to do their jobs well. They are folks who by default take on risk. They know that when they go into health care,” says Cleveland Clinic psychiatrist Dr. Leo Pozuelo. “They don’t run away from the fire, they go into the fire but they want to make sure their patients are also taken care of.”



A recent study of healthcare workers in China found that the majority were experiencing distress as a result of the pandemic, front-line workers especially.

They were significantly more likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety and insomnia.

A full picture of the impact is still developing.



“What we’re finding out is there’s the potential for delayed reactions, delayed stress that can happen weeks or months down the road,” Dr. Pozuelo says.



As hospitals hurry to increase outreach and mental health offerings, communities are showing their support with nightly cheers, parades and and meal donations.

Individuals can do the same by social distancing and wearing masks, flattening the curve and lightening the load.

