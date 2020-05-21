Coronavirus Curveball Hits “Red Nose Day”

The annual Comic Relief fundraiser working to lift kids out of poverty is making major adjustments this year due to the pandemic.

(NBC) The 6th annual “Red Nose Day” takes place tonight on NBC.

Organizers had to make some major adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Comic Relief and Walgreens turned to digital red noses this year to keep donations going.

“Red Nose Day” is a fundraiser to bolster efforts to lift kids out of poverty in the U.S. and around the world. This year it’s co-hosted by “This is Us” stars Mandy more and Justin Hartley.

Other celebrities taking part tonight include Julia Roberts, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith and James Taylor.

You can donate at noseson.com, or donate.rednoseday.org.

