Coronavirus could be a seasonal illness, study says

Coronavirus may come and go with the seasons according to a new study

(FOX NEWS) — Coronavirus could be a seasonal illness.

A study out of Australia found an association between lower humidity and an increased number of positive coronavirus tests.

Researchers say even a one percent decrease in humidity can increase the number of COVID-19- positive cases by about 6 percent.

The study — which was published Monday in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases — is the first peer-reviewed paper to look at the relationship between climate and COVID-19 cases in the southern hemisphere.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: