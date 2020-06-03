Coronavirus could be a seasonal illness, study says

(FOX NEWS) — Coronavirus could be a seasonal illness.
A study out of Australia found an association between lower humidity and an increased number of positive coronavirus tests.
Researchers say even a one percent decrease in humidity can increase the number of COVID-19- positive cases by about 6 percent.
The study — which was published Monday in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases — is the first peer-reviewed paper to look at the relationship between climate and COVID-19 cases in the southern hemisphere.
