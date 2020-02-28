Coronavirus Concern Closes Washington High School

Classes at Bothell High School canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution after staff member who'd recently traveled internationally fell ill.

(KING) A Washington state high school is canceling classes due to concerns over coronavirus.

Bothell High School will be closed again on Friday out of an abundance of caution. The high school was also closed Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Northshore School Superintendent Michelle Reid said a high school staff member returned to work on Monday after a week of international travel.

That staff member reported that a family member they were traveling with became sick on Tuesday. That person was taken to a hospital where they are being treated, monitored, and quarantined.

There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 from the school or the staff member’s family, but the high school closed its doors as a precaution.

On Thursday evening, Superintendent Reid sent another letter to parents letting them know a large portion of the cleaning and disinfecting was done Thursday. However, closing for another day will allow them to finish and also give more time for the person’s test results to come back.

“I do not make this decision lightly,” said Superintendent Reid in the letter.

