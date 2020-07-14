Coronavirus Closures: States Reverse Course

(NBC News) With coronavirus spreading over much of the country, some states are starting to reverse course on reopening.
California and Oregon are the latest states to scale back.
California is closing bars, restaurants, and most gyms and hair salons after a spike in new coronavirus cases.
It’s spreading in 41 states and the nation’s capitol, prompting a warning from the world health organization.
“Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one,” WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said Monday.
The surge in cases is also putting a renewed focus on plans for the upcoming school year.
Despite the Trump administration dangling cash incentives to states where schools reopen in person, some of the nation’s largest districts, including Atlanta, San Diego and Los Angeles, will begin online.
Florida, meanwhile, is requiring in-person instruction, despite a record surge.
Miami’s superintendent says his district may not comply.
“If the conditions on August 24th are what they are today, it would be very difficult for us to reopen schools,” superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32d4vz7
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey delivered to Japan
- Panola County caretaker found dead in home, elderly woman found incoherent on floor
- Thousands of Texas prisoners still have the coronavirus. More than 25% of inmates at four units are infected.
- In Fort Worth, activists are hoping voters will reduce the local police budget by as much as $80 million
- UPDATE: Michigan Police at fatal shooting in Delta Township after fight over wearing mask