Coronavirus: 22,859 U.S. Deaths

The United States surpasses Italy as the nation with the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths; President Trump says he, not state governors, will decide when Americans should return to work.

(NBC News) The United States has now surpassed Italy with the largest coronavirus death toll in the world. As of Monday 22,859 americans have died of the virus, but with signs that new cases are leveling off, pressure is mounting to send the country back to work.

President Trump appears to be setting May 1st as a target date for reopening the country, but he’s promised to listen to the experts and they are clearly warning opening too early or too broadly could lead to a deadly spike in new cases.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday it’s up to him, not governors, when states should reopen.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, one of the first to introduce a strict stay-at-home order, cautions against moving too quickly.

“Going out of this thing is going to be just as tough – if not tougher – than going into it and closing things down,” DeWine said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is partnering with neighboring states to begin planning for a careful reentry.

“Do it intelligently, more testing and more precautions,” Cuomo said.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control agrees each community will need a targeted approach.

“It’s going to be a step-by-step, gradual process. It’s got to be data-driven,” said Dr. Robert Redfield.

