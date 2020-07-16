Consumer Watch: Consumer prices rose in June

Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

(CNN) — Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines as the cost of gas and food increased.

The Consumer Price Index rose .6-percent last month on a seasonally adjusted basis according to new numbers released by the bureau of labor statistics.

The CPI measures what Americans pay for everything from clothing to appliances and is a closely watched indicator during a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research said last month that the United States entered a recession in February.

Experts say price increases are an encouraging sign of consumer spending.

The increase was driven by a surge in the prices of gasoline and food with much of the jump in food prices due to the rising cost of meat.

Prices grew for beef and veal as well as pork, bacon, and hot dogs.

Temporary closures of meat processing plants helped drive meat prices higher.

But eggs, fish, and dairy have been getting slightly cheaper.

Other items seeing higher prices in June include apparel. Especially clothes for young children and men’s suits.

And home supplies like linens, window, and floor coverings, bedroom furniture, appliances, and outdoor equipment.

One economist predicts consumer inflation will remain low for the foreseeable future, except for a few COVID-19 price shocks from items in high demand like food at home.

