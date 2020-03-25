Congressman Calls For $100 Billion Tourism Bailout

With Myrtle Beach and other resort towns empty due to the coronavirus outbreak, South Carolina's Rep. Tom Rice is calling for an additional bailout to aid the tourism industry.

(WMBF/NBC News) A nearly empty Ocean Boulevard is something rarely seen in Myrtle Beach, especially during Spring Break.

The tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Restaurants are forced to do delivery or carry-out only. Many people are out of work.

The slowdown has Congressman Tom Rice calling for an additional $100 billion in federal bailouts, targeting the tourism industry.

Rice has sent a letter for the money to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

He argues if the airline industry is getting $50 billion, the tourism industry deserves double that.

Rice said there’s no question that people in the tourism industry, who are seeing the impact of COVID-19, are entitled to the money he’s requested.

“Tourism will be affected far more than any manufacturing entity will, so I feel that this is entirely appropriate,” Rice says.

