Congress Reaches Deal On New Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump is expected to sign the latest stimulus package, which will add $300 billion to small businesses.

(NBC News) Congress has reached a deal to send more emergency money to small businesses across the country.

The latest stimulus bill aimed at blunting the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic will add more than $300 billion to the small business Paycheck Protection Program. The program ran out of money within minutes of taking applications when it was first launched.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the White House Tuesday as an ambassador for states pleading for federal help with testing and supplies.

“You need to understand quickly – who’s in a better position to do what. From my point of view – I think the federal government has to take that national manufacture supply chain issue,” Governor Cuomo said prior to the meeting.

President Trump insists states have to run their own with testing, even as his administration laid out efforts to ramp up production of testing swabs and boost capacity at state labs.

