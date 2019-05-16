Congress Pushes For Answers On Iran

(NBC News) International fears are increasing that the United States is inching toward war with Iran.



The Trump administration says they have credible threats, and on Wednesday began evacuating some U.S. personnel from neighboring Iraq.



Tensions are also rising on Capitol Hill as lawmakers say they are learning about all of this from the news.



“I would urge the State Department and DOD to come down here and explain to us what’s going on,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.



Earlier this month the U.S. Sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf in response to unspecified “intelligence reports” that Iran is planning to attack U.S. forces in the region.



U.S. allies have voiced skepticism, saying they’ve seen “no concrete threat” but in a rare rebuke, the Pentagon says the threat is real.



NBC News has learned the threat sparked an option for 120,000 American troops to be sent the region if Iran attacks or accelerates its nuclear program.



“Hopefully we’re not going to have to plan for that, and if we did that, we’d send a hell of a lot more troops than that,” President Trump said Tuesday when asked about the plan.



As fears of a conflict increase, lawmakers insist war with Iran needs Congressional approval.



A classified briefing for top House and Senate leaders is scheduled for Thursday, with more expected next week.



