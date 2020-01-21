Company gives away “hug-a-hero” dolls to deployed military families

A woman who runs a graphic design studio creates the "hug-a-hero" dolls helping families cope while their loved ones are overseas

It's a toy unlike any other.

Meant to comfort military families dealing with deployment.

Caleb is spending his second birthday without his dad.

Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jason Kawaihalau is currently stationed in Japan.

But a special toy helps keep him close by.

Kawaihalau says, “He absolutely loves his daddy doll. It’s been great for us.”

While dad is deployed overseas, back in Beaufort, South Carolina mom Kelly says this doll with Jason’s image helps Caleb cope.

Kawaihalau says, “For him to be able to hug a doll that looks like his dad and having something tangible to have I think makes all the difference.”

The “hug a hero” dolls are the creation of Tricia Dyal from Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Dyal, who runs a graphic design studio, created the head-to-toe photo dolls for her then infant daughters fifteen years ago when her husband Justin, a Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel, was deployed to Iraq.

The doll helped introduce their kids to dad.

Dyal says, “We didn’t have Skype then, you know? There was just no way that they would have known who. She she would have known who daddy was had it not been for the dolls.”

Earlier this month around 4,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg began deploying to Kuwait amid rising tensions in the middle east.

With the help of donations, Dyal is giving back and getting results by donating hundreds of hero dolls to hero families. Uncertain about when their loved ones will be back home for real.

Dyal says, “It’s tough. It’s really tough.”

Dyal’s studio has already received more than 500 requests for her dolls.

She is currently looking to partner with the USA or the Red Cross to help keep up with the rising demand.