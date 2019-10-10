Companies Combat Food Waste With ‘Ugly Produce’ Delivery Services

Companies are expanding ways to combat food waste by sending less-than-perfect fruits and vegetables directly to consumers' doors at a discounted price.

(NBC News) Companies are expanding ways to combat food waste by sending less-than-perfect fruits and vegetables directly to consumers’ doors at a discounted price.

Misfits Market delivers subscription boxes to every zip code in 23 states. The company works with farms to rescue produce that may be slightly off in size, shape or color.

Another option: Imperfect Foods. The company recently expanded its offerings to include dairy and pantry items that may be otherwise wasted.

The best part: all of these “ugly foods” sell for about half the retail price.

Misfits Market boxes start at $22 for 10 to 13 pounds of organic produce.

Imperfect Foods boxes start at $16 for conventional produce and $24 for organic.

Both companies say they plan to continue expanding to new markets across the U.S.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MunMT3