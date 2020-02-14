Colorado woman with feeding tube competing for mag cover

A Colorado woman is competing to be featured on the cover of Inked Magazine.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO/CNN) — Like most tattoos Tori’s ink tells a story.

“I’m a huge Stephen King fan, so I have redrum tattooed on my knuckles.”

A story abpout her life and her health.

“I have a gastroparesis ribbon.”

It was five years ago when a single trip to the hospital changed Tori’s life forever.

“When I was 15 i had 27 gallstones in my gallbladder. I would get super nauseous if I ate just a bite of food. He was like yeah, you have gastroparesis, your stomach’s paralyzed, it doesn’t know how to digest food.”

She got a feeding tube

Tori found out she also has pots, and mitochondrial disease — both making her weak along with stage 4 endometriosis — causing pelvic pain.

She had her first seizure senior year of high school.

“I have my bad days where like I can’t even get up to use the restroom.”

But her attitude, she says that and her ink, are part of living her best life.

Tori’s pursuing her modeling dream with the hope of winning the Ink Magazine 2020 cover model contest.

“It would just be really cool to be on the cover of a huge magazine that’s know around the world, and to like bring awareness.”

She says tattoos have helped keep her sane through everything.

“It helps me escape from reality for a little bit but then I have to come back to reality because that’s just how it works.”

But the biggest reason she wants to win

Tori wants to let other people like her know there’s no limit to what you can do.

“It’s okay to be sick you don’t have to like feel like your illness defines you. It doesn’t make you any less of a person, it doesn’t make you any less beautiful.”

