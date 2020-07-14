Colorado Wildfire Forces Evacuations

The "Elephant Butte" fire burning near Evergreen has forced hundreds of residents to flee.

(KUSA/NBC News) Hundreds of homes in and around Evergreen, Colorado have received an evacuation notice due to the Elephant Butte wildfire.

The fire erupted just west of Evergreen Monday.

The notice first went to homes within a five-mile radius where the fire was first reported, but has since expanded to up to 1,000 homes, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is a threat to your safety, and you should leave this area immediately,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

As of 7 p.m. Monday the fire had consumed roughly 50 acres with zero containment. Firefighters were being pulled off the line temporarily due to lightning in the area, but air support was still active.

