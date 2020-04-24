Colorado To Begin Cleaning, Reusing N94 Masks

(KUSA/NBC News) A new facility will soon begin cleaning used N95 masks for Colorado healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new system of mobile units used to clean the masks are being set up at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton.
They will decontaminate PPE using a “concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide.”
According to Colorado officials, a single respirator can be “reused up to 20 times without degradation.”
“Anything we can do right now to help ensure a long-term supply of hospital-grade PPE is critical,” says Julie Lonborg of the Colorado Hospital Association.
