Colorado To Begin Cleaning, Reusing N94 Masks

A new mobile facility will soon begin cleaning used N95 masks for Colorado healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(KUSA/NBC News)  A new facility will soon begin cleaning used N95 masks for Colorado healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new system of mobile units used to clean the masks are being set up at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton.

They will decontaminate PPE using a “concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide.”

According to Colorado officials, a single respirator can be “reused up to 20 times without degradation.”

“Anything we can do right now to help ensure a long-term supply of hospital-grade PPE is critical,” says Julie Lonborg of the Colorado Hospital Association.

