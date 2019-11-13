College majors people regret

A new study shows the majors in college people regret the most and the reasons.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — College graduates are having some “major” problems.

According to a ZipRecruiter survey of more than 5,000 college graduates, these are the majors people regret studying.

42-percent of English majors regret taking it mostly due to limited job opportunities.

Not every major caused regrets because of job limitations.

31-percent of education majors regret their choice because of low pay and job satisfaction.

On the flip-side, in a world surrounded by technology people least regret studying computer science and mathematics those who do, blame job stress.

