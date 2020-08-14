College enrollment concerning during pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Higher education trade groups are predicting a 15% drop in college enrollment nationwide, resulting in a $23 billion-dollar revenue loss.

This has forced some institutions to offer additional guidance and options in order to keep their students on track to graduate.

Some colleges will be reopening in the fall. But amarillo college vice president bob austin says, enrollment is not where it should be this time of year.

Amarillo College Vice President Bob Austin says, “We are down more than 20% compared to where we were this time last year in terms of enrolling students.”

Martha Parham with the American Association of Community Colleges says, this makes sense.

“In terms of people planning for the fall enrollment that they are looking at what does it look like if 50% of our students don’t come back, if 35% don’t come back, if 20%,” Parham says.

In April, Congress awarded funds to higher education institutions through the CARES act. It provides budget relief and helps students affected by the pandemic. But many universities are still hoping for more federal aid.

President of West Texas A & M Walter Wendler remains hopeful.

“I wish there was more help at times. But I also understand we have to be innovative and responsive to the circumstances we find ourselves in and we are trying to do that, I wish there was more help!” Wendler says.

WT student Seth Rodriguez starts his senior year in the fall. He received financial assistance when the university rolled out its CARES act relief funds.

Rodriguez says, “I would no longer be employed on campus and that whenever I returned home for needs of gas anything else that may be coming forward with education, things like that I would need some assistance.

For both Amarillo College and West Texas A&M, the focus remains on supporting their students’ health, safety and financial well-being.

When it comes to Amarillo College, they plan to have in-person classes this fall with some remote opportunities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: