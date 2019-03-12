Coach and Wife Killed Installing Scoreboard
(WJHG) According to David Summers, Superintendent of the Liberty County School District, Liberty High School's new head baseball coach, Corey Crum, and his wife were killed while working to install a scoreboard Sunday.
He said the machine they were using accidentally struck a power line while they worked.
The couple's son attempted to help but was also sustained burn injuries in the process. They were taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.
The school has already begun counseling sessions for students.
Read More: http://bit.ly/2HsdiCH
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
