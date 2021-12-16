Clovis Municipal Schools announces Secure and Teach mode after social media threat

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools has announced that on Friday, Dec. 17, all campuses within the school district will be on “Secure and Teach” mode following unsubstantiated social media statements. This means students will stay inside the classroom throughout the day, with no movement allowed in the hallways in addition to all doors being secured and instruction conducted as usual.

CMS said the decision was made after they became aware of a “troubling post” being shared on Tik Tok this week which refers to a school safety threat “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday, Dec. 17.

The district clarified the post seems to be part of a Tik Tok trend happening nationwide and did not originate with them. CMS also stated they have heard reports from other districts about the same post circulating in their schools as well, and while they do not believe the threat is credible, they are taking it seriously and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

CMS said it will also keep close contact with the Clovis Police Department about the post and, as an additional precaution, they may increase police presence in their buildings on Friday.

The school district reminded this type of situation is an example of how important it is to not share posts on social media referring to school safety threats because even if they are not credible, they can still cause stress and anxiety among students, families, and staff.

CMS asked families to monitor children’s activities on social media and have conversations with them about what proper online behavior looks like.

They highlighted that children or parents who become aware of any potential threat must immediately notify a school staff member or a trusted adult.