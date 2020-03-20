Close Call: Quake Damages School Emptied By Coronavirus

Social distancing and the soft closure of Utah schools may have saved the lives of elementary students in Herriman, Utah.

(KSL) Social distancing and the “soft closure” of Utah schools may have saved the lives of elementary students in Herriman when large bricks fell from the building onto the school entrance Wednesday.

The bricks fell during a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Although there were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries, there were multiple reports of damage to buildings.

When the ground started shaking, pieces of the masonry on Silver Crest Elementary School fell right near the front door to the school.

Those bricks could have definitely hurt someone.

“We only had one person who was in the building at the time. That’s our custodian,” said Principal Ann Pesetto. “He started opening things up, and then after the earthquake he started walking around looking for damage.”

