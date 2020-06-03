Cities Brace For More Protests

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in cities across the country as protests against police brutality, inspired by the death of George Floyd, enter their eighth day.

(NBC New) Cities across the country are bracing for another round of protests.

Tuesday marked eight days since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Each of those days and nights has seen tens of thousands of demonstrators spilling into the streets, with marches at times giving way to violence.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in dozens of communities in anticipation of more protests.

“People see this moment, and they exploit it,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

He also said the distinction between “legitimate protesters” and looters should be noted.

“They demean Mr. Floyd’s murder by using this as an opportunity for criminal activity,” Cuomo added.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s state government has launched a civil rights probe into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Governor Tim Walz told reporters the probe would bedesigned to root out “systemic racism that is generations deep.”

