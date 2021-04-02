Christopher Newport University confirms suspect in fatal attack at Capitol is a graduate, former football player

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Christopher Newport University in Newport News Friday night confirmed Noah Green — the man shot and killed by police after he rammed a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and struck two officers — played football for the school.

Green graduated from CNU with a degree in finance in 2019, according to Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer.

Hanchett also said Green played football for the school for the fall 2017 and 2018 seasons. His bio on the 2018 football roster says Green’s hometown is Covington, Virginia. He went to Alleghany High School.

WAVY News 10 is also looking further into Green’s connections to the Hampton Roads area where he went to school. According to neighbors at South Lake Apartments in Virginia Beach, Green moved out of his unit there around the beginning of this year. One woman said he kept to himself, but added that most people do at that complex.

Authorities have said 25-year-old Green rammed a sedan into the barricade on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol around 1 p.m. Friday. The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. Congress is currently on recess.

Officials said he then got out of the vehicle and lunged at police with a knife in his hand before at least one officer shot him.

Both officers and Green were hospitalized after the incident. One officer, identified as 18-year department veteran Officer William “Billy” Evans, died from injuries sustained in the attack, while the other officer is in stable condition with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Green also died after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators are digging into Green’s background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they work to find a motive. They were also working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

Authorities said Green did not appear to have been on police radar.

U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Authorities also said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday’s crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

Following President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also ordered that the U.S. and Virginia flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia be flown at half-staff “as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol.”

The order is in effect until sunset, April 6.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.