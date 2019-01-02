Child Survives Fall Into Rhino Pit

A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday after falling into the rhino exhibit at Florida's Brevard Zoo.

Zoo officials said the child entered the rhinoceros yard during an exhibit called the Rhino Encounter.

In the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by steel poles. The encounter is described by the zoo as a hands-on, educational experience where visitors can brush the rhinos with two-foot-long brushes.

Zoo officials said the child stumbled and fell between two poles and made contact with a rhino's snout.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the girl was flown as a trauma alert to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment.

Officials said the child's mother hurt her arm while pulling the child out of the enclosure and was also taken to the hospital.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2R1SLeh