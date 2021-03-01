Child shocked by power line in Nashville while playing barefoot in rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was hospitalized Sunday night after being shocked while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville.
The Nashville Fire Department said the child, who tripped on a downed power line around 8:30 p.m., was taken to a Nashville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child’s condition was stable Monday morning.
Crews were originally called on a report of a crash, but first responders quickly determined an electrical hazard injured the child.
Nearly 1,300 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power in the immediate area as storms moved through Middle Tennessee.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wizardry or AI? New service animates old still photos, bringing them to life
- K-State holds meeting to address ‘white nationalist’ comments during Black History Month open forum
- Local family celebrates – woman gifted LEGO bricks from LEGO Company for 100th birthday
- Middle school students win $1,000 grant in Pantex Science Bowl
- Gas prices average $2.39, rose 12.4 cents in the last week