Child homelessness is at its highest in more than 10 years

More than 1.5 million public school kids were living on the streets in the 2017-2018 school year, the highest amount in 12 years

(FOX NEWS) — The number of homeless children in the US is the highest its been in over a decade.

According to research from the National Center for Homeless Education, more than 1.5-million public school children were homeless at some point during the 2017 to 2018 school year.

This number increased 15 percent from the previous year making it the highest percent of unsheltered children in more than 12 years.

Although the report does not signal any specific causes, one of the coauthors cites the opioid epidemic and affordable housing crisis as potential contributors.