Chicopee Police mourning sudden death of Detective Michael Dion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Michael J. Dion who suffered a heart attack while on duty Monday.

Deputy Chief Jeff Gawron said while on duty and assigned to a road closure traffic assignment Monday, Detective Dion suffered a heart attack and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he stayed on life support until he passed on Wednesday.

Dion was in his 39th year of service, the longest serving member of the department, and received Badge 1 which is given to Senior Patrolman. Dion started as a Police Explorer into a Cadet, then was later appointed a full time police officer on October 24th, 1983 by former Mayor Robert Kumor. In 1998, Dion was assigned to the investigative bureau. Through his career, Dion investigated several homicides and human trafficking cases.

“Mike will be greatly missed by the men and women of the Chicopee Police Department. Deputy Chief Gawron extends his condolences on behalf of himself and the members of the Chicopee Police Department to Detective Dion’s family. The CPD would also like to thank all the staff at Baystate Medical Center who provided exceptional care to Mike and went above and beyond to provide comfort for his family and co-workers.” Chicopee Police Department

Detective Dion leaves his mother, father, daughter, girlfriend, two sisters, a niece and nephew, along with friends and his police family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Dion family may be dropped off at the Chicopee Police Department or any Polish National Credit Union.

The Chicopee Police Department has bestowed Dion with the 2021 Chief’s Commendation Award and the 2021 Officer of the Year Award.

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff on Friday to remember Senior Patrolman Michael Dion.