Chicago Girl Scouts set up cookie stand outside of recreational marijuana dispensary

National

by: KRQE

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL (KRQE)- Rather than going door-to-door in hopes of selling a few boxes of cookies, one group of Chicago Girl Scouts went straight to their potential customers. The troop set up shop outside of the marijuana Dispensary 33 in Chicago last weekend.

The girls reportedly sold hundreds of boxes of cookies. Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on January 1 of this year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the dispensary serves over 500 people each day with many customers using cash. The Girl Scouts reportedly sold around 230 boxes last Sunday.

However, one of the Brownie troop’s leaders says the number of cookies sold did not surpass the 450 boxes sold in one day last year outside of a Mariano’s grocery store chain.

A public relations manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana says they allow scouts to choose where to set up tables to sell cookies as long as it is in front of a legally owned and operated business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

