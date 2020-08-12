Chicago Black Lives Matter defends looting as ‘reparations’ for oppression

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter held a rally outside a police station on Monday in support of looters who ransacked the city’s “Magnificent Mile” calling the looting “reparations” for oppression.

Chicago police say the looting began after an officer returned fire and shot 20-year-old Latrell Allen in the Englewood neighborhood.

Allen is facing attempted murder charges for the incident.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual.”

The shopping district was subject to widespread looting in the early morning hours of Monday, causing at least $60 million in damages.

The City of Chicago restricted access to the Magnificent Mile from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. in response. More than 100 people were arrested early Monday.

The rally in support of the looters drew a few dozen protesters outside a south side police precinct.

“Support the people arrested last night for protesting another police shooting & taking reparations from corporations,” the tweet read.

CHICAGO



We will be rallying at jail support TONIGHT! 7pm at 18th & State



We do this til we free us #DefundCPD #CPACNow pic.twitter.com/blcH7GkPHa — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 10, 2020

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer said, according to NBC Chicago. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” Atkins said. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

WLS reported a social media post obtained by Chicago police detectives that allegedly directed looters to converge on the area at 12 a.m. on Monday.

“Attention, attention, looting start (sic) at 12 am,” the post reads. “We will not be f***ing up the south side, east side, or west side. Downtown area and up north area only. Bring ya tools, ski mask, gloves.”

In total, two people were shot and 13 police officers were injured.

“This was not an organized protest. Rather, this was an incident of pure criminality,” Brown said.

More from MyHighPlains.com: