Chemical mixture at Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee has died after breathing in fumes from a powerful cleaning agent at the restaurant and at least 10 people have been hospitalized.

WHDH-TV reports officials responding Thursday night to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area found a male employee suffering from nausea.

The employee, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Boston Globe reports authorities say he was married and had an infant son.

Authorities evacuated the Burlington restaurant and urged anyone inside at the time to get medical treatment, if needed.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened” and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar is closed while the investigation continues.