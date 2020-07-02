CEOs from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook will all testify before House committee

The heads of the four biggest tech companies - Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook - all agree to testify before a House committee investigating antitrust laws

(FOX NEWS) — The heads of four of the most powerful online companies will get a capitol hill grilling, as part of an anti-trust probe.

CEO’s from four major tech giants have agreed to testify before the house judiciary committee.

As lawmakers look into possible anti-competitive conduct in the online marketplace.

Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon will all be in attendance.

This marks the first time all four execs will testify together and the first time Bezos has testified before congress.

The House Judiciary Committee announced an antitrust investigation into the companies more than a year ago, in June of 2019.

Testimonies from the CEO’s could help push the creation of legislation designed to regulate major tech companies, amid allegations their companies have stifled competition, ultimately harming consumers.

