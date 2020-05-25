CDC reports aggressive rodents

(NBC NEWS) — The CDC is warning the coronavirus pandemic may lead to an increase of aggressive rodents.
According to the agency, the closures of restaurants and similar establishments means there’s less food for rats.
As a result, environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to “Unusual or aggressive” rodent behavior.
Experts say you should seal all access to homes and businesses, keep your garbage in a tightly sealed bin, and remove pet food from your yard.
