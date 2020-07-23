CDC reporting Salmonella outbreak of unknown origin

The CDC is investigating a rapidly growing outbreak of Salmonella, and the source of the infection is unknown at this time.

ATLANTA (NBC NEWS) — The CDC is investigating a growing outbreak of salmonella and the source of the infection is unknown at this time.

According to the agency, the outbreak was first identified on July 10th where there were 13 reports from 3 states.

But within 10 days, that outbreak grew to a total of 135 people from 15 states.

No deaths have been reported but at least 24 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC says that specific food(s), grocery store, or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source.

