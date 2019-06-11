CDC releases latest data on measles

The measles outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the latest data from the CDC there were 1,022 confirmed cases in 28 states.

That is an increase of 41 cases from the previous week.

Idaho and Virginia are the latest states to report cases.

New York continues to be the hardest hit state with the majority of cases occurring in people who were not vaccinated.

This is the most cases reported in the country since 1992.

The states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.