AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the CDC, its National Center for Injury Prevention and Control is working to update the 2016 CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. As the drafting process continues, the CDC recently opened a public comment period for patients, caregivers, providers and others to submit their thoughts via the Federal Register docket.

The public comment period is set to close after 60 days, on April 11, according to the announcement. Those who wish to comment on the draft can do so here.

“It is vitally important to CDC that we receive, process and understand public feedback during the guideline update process,” said the CDC in its announcement. “The guideline is intended to be a clinical tool to improve communication between providers and patients and empower them to make informed, patient-centered decisions related to safe and effective pain care. The guideline recommendations are voluntary and are not intended to be applied as inflexible standards of care or replace clinical judgment or individualized, patient-centered care.”

The CDC also published a guideline update timeline for the public to view.

“This comment period provides another critical opportunity for diverse audiences to offer their perspective on the draft clinical practice guideline.,” said National Center for Injury Prevention and Control Acting Director Christopher Jones, “We want to hear many voices from the public, including people living with pain and the health care providers who help their patients manage pain. The ultimate goal of this clinical practice guideline is to help people set and achieve their personal goals to reduce their pain and improve their function and quality of life. Getting feedback from the public is essential to achieving this goal.”

Meanwhile, in recent weeks Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office reached its latest statewide opioid settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries– a settlement joining previous ones reached with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey. In the ongoing efforts of government officials to combat the opioid epidemic, a bipartisan congressional commission also recently advised a multipronged strategy and Cabinet-level leadership.