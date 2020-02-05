1  of  78
Closings and Delays
Caught On Camera: School Bus Goes Airborne

National

Home security camera captures Ohio school bus flipping onto its side after the driver veered into a ditch and over-corrected, injuring two students on board.

by: Jatara McGee

Posted: / Updated:

(WLWT/NBC News)  Two students were injured Monday when an Ohio school bus flipped onto its side near Hamersville.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers said the school bus was driven by a substitute driver. The bus was heading west on Sodom Road when it veered off the right side of the road into a ditch line. Troopers said the driver overcorrected the bus, causing it to slide off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch. The bus then overturned on its right side.

“I started hearing a lot of sirens and stuff, so I thought maybe there was a wreck around the road,” said Stacie Halcomb, who had a daughter on the bus. “My mom suggested I call dispatch and make sure the bus wasn’t involved, and that’s when they notified us that it was the bus.”

When she arrived at the scene, she said she saw the bus and just started running. Her daughter was not injured.

“I felt it rolling and going super fast,” Halcomb’s daughter Savannah said. “Two people were crying.”

