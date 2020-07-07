Caught On Camera: Schenectady Officer Kneels On Man’s Neck

Protesters gather outside of Schenectady, New York police headquarters hours after the rough arrest of a man is captured on video.

(WNYT/NBC News) Protestors gathered outside New York’s Schenectady Police Department Monday after video surfaced of an officer kneeling on a man’s neck earlier in the day.

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud says officers punched him in the stomach and bruised him on his own property.

“If he had me like five minutes more I would have died because I started to lose my breath,” Gaindarpersaud said Monday evening in front of the police station.

“This is exactly what happened to George Floyd, and he lost his life and for it to happen right here is unacceptable,” protest organizer Legacy Casanova said.

Police say they were called around 9:30 a.m. to investigate a tire slashing that was part of “an ongoing neighbor issue.” According to the complainant, the neighbor did the damage.

Gaindarpersaud said he was in his backyard watering plants when the responding officer came over to speak with him, claiming there was video surveillance of him committing the crime.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ChVTMo

More from MyHighPlains.com: