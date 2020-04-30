Caught On Camera: Officer Repeatedly Punches 14-Year-Old

California police officer's violent arrest of a 14-year-old boy is under investigation after the confrontation was caught on camera.

The arrest happened Monday in Rancho Cordova.

Video taken by a bystander shows the officer take the 14-year-old boy to the ground and twist his arms behind his back. The officer is then seen grabbing the boy behind the neck, pushing his face into the ground and then repeatedly punching him.

According to a statement from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, “The deputy was in the area due to complaints from citizens about hand-to-hand sales of alcohol, tobacco and drugs to minors.”

The statement went on to say, “The deputy saw what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile. As the deputy turned around, he lost sight of the adult, who left the area. When the deputy approached the juvenile, the juvenile was uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information. He told the deputy he was 18 years old.”

Nathaniel Galbraith was at the scene and saw the incident it unfold.

“This cop is about to kill this kid,” Galbraith said. “The little boy was in front of him and the officer was behind him trying to put him in handcuffs. So the boy, he didn’t hit the officer, he didn’t hit him at all. He nonchalantly turned around and said, ‘Why are you arresting me. I’m 14 years old.'”

