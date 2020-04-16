Caught On Camera: Coronavirus Threat Arrest

Oklahoma woman accused of purposely coughing and sneezing on a police officer charged with terroristic hoax.

(KFOR/NBC News) An Oklahoma woman accused of purposely coughing and sneezing on a police officer is now charged with terroristic hoax.

Body cameras camptured the incident after Ponca City police officers were first called to Cecelia Flores’ home because she was allegedly trying to drive drunk.

“There was an intoxicated female that was trying to get in a vehicle to leave,” said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner.

After that issue was resolved, officers got ready to leave and Flores went to shake one of their hands.

The officer refused and then tried to explain that he was taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flores then interrupted the officer and violently coughed and sneezed in his direction before saying, “I got it! What’s up?”

