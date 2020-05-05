Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Behind The Wheel

Utah Highway Patrol pulls over car swerving across lanes near I-15 in Salt Lake City, only to find a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.

(KSL/NBC News) A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped what he thought was an impaired driver traveling near I-15 in Salt Lake City Monday, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.

“I could see a car that was weaving badly,” said UHP Trooper Rick Morgan. “It seemed a little worse than a normal, impaired driver.”

When Trooper Morgan signaled for the call to pull over in Ogden though, he discovered a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.

“I was not expecting to find what I found,” Morgan said. “He was 5-years-old.”

“His story is that he left his home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” the Utah Highway Patrol said. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”

