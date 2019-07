Chopper video shows large shark just a few feet away from swimmers at Daytona Beach.

(WESH) Sharks were seen cruising within just a few feet of swimmers in Daytona Beach Monday.

“The tail was just up and down, so we kind of followed it for a while and then it just disappeared,” witness Fran Kumpf said.

A helicopter overhead tracked multiple sharks, including one in the shallow area.

Several times, one came within just a few arms lengths of unsuspecting swimmers.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YrMSH5