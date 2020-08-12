Caught on Cam: Key West police arrest 8-year-old at school

Key West Police arrested an 8-year-old at school. His wrists were too small for the handcuffs.

KEY WEST, Florida (CNN) — Newly released body camera footage shows police officers arresting an 8-year-old boy at school.

The family’s attorney Benjamin Crump provided the video of the 2018 incident.

It shows Key West police officers trying to arrest the boy only to realize the handcuffs were too large for the 64 pound, three-and-a-half-foot tall child.

According to the police report, the teacher, who is not the boy’s normal teacher claims that the student punched her in the chest.

The report says the teacher did not sustain any “obvious injuries.”

The boy was charged with felony battery but those charges have since been dismissed.

The family says he is taking medication for ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, depression, and anxiety.

When he is having an episode, like the incident that occurred, he becomes sensitive to touch.

The family is now suing the three officers for excessive force, the school officials for failing to intervene, as well as the city of Key West and the school district for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Key West police chief told the Miami Herald that the officers involved did nothing wrong and followed standard operating procedures.

The Monroe County School District declined to comment.

The elementary school did not respond to a request for comment.

And the teacher was not able to be reached.